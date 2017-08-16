Tech
Game of Thrones S7 Episode 6 Leaked, This Time by HBO Spain

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 was accidentally aired by HBO Spain for an hour and it turned out to be the catch of the day for the Twitterati.

News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2017, 7:37 PM IST
Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 has been leaked on HBO Spain. (Image: Twitter)
It looks like HBO is caught in its own ‘series of unfortunate events’ version. Days before the next ‘Game of Thrones’ episode was supposed to air, it got leaked online and this time through HBO’s own Spain division. Game of Thrones Episode 5 went through a similar fate with HBO partners in India being responsible for the online leak of the episode.

Earlier, HBO faced a massive cyber-attack wherein 1.5TB of the company’s data had been stolen. This data included the script of Game of Thrones, Season 7. Hackers had demanded a bitcoin ransom in exchange for not leaking the data online any further. If not paid, the hackers had threatened to gradually release unaired episodes of several HBO series over time.

Twitter had a field day with this repeated blunder of HBO. Here are some of the tweets that Twitterati put out after the incidence:







