Game of Thrones S7 Episode 6 Leaked, This Time by HBO Spain
Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 was accidentally aired by HBO Spain for an hour and it turned out to be the catch of the day for the Twitterati.
Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 has been leaked on HBO Spain. (Image: Twitter)
It looks like HBO is caught in its own ‘series of unfortunate events’ version. Days before the next ‘Game of Thrones’ episode was supposed to air, it got leaked online and this time through HBO’s own Spain division. Game of Thrones Episode 5 went through a similar fate with HBO partners in India being responsible for the online leak of the episode.
Earlier, HBO faced a massive cyber-attack wherein 1.5TB of the company’s data had been stolen. This data included the script of Game of Thrones, Season 7. Hackers had demanded a bitcoin ransom in exchange for not leaking the data online any further. If not paid, the hackers had threatened to gradually release unaired episodes of several HBO series over time.
Twitter had a field day with this repeated blunder of HBO. Here are some of the tweets that Twitterati put out after the incidence:
Earlier, HBO faced a massive cyber-attack wherein 1.5TB of the company’s data had been stolen. This data included the script of Game of Thrones, Season 7. Hackers had demanded a bitcoin ransom in exchange for not leaking the data online any further. If not paid, the hackers had threatened to gradually release unaired episodes of several HBO series over time.
Twitter had a field day with this repeated blunder of HBO. Here are some of the tweets that Twitterati put out after the incidence:
Hackers: "Give us money or we'll leak the episodes"— Cà90 (@_Ca90_) August 16, 2017
HBO: "Not if we leak it first"#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7ssmpctNIt
Hackers: "We are gonna leak all #GameOfThrones episodes"— Daniela📍 (@ddivalr) August 16, 2017
HBO: "NO, IF WE DO IT FIRST..."#HBOSpain 6 de GOT #GOT7x06 #GameOfThronesLeak pic.twitter.com/Ju9NMZYHlt
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sreesanth Is Back On the Cricket Field, Is BCCI Watching?
- This Model's Journey is a Step Towards Embracing Curves In Fashion Industry
- Akshay Kumar Thanks Hrithik Roshan, Fans For Toilet Ek Prem Katha's Success
- MS Dhoni to Start Cricket Coaching Academy in Dubai
- Janmashtami 2017: Celebrate The Day With Lord Krishna Inspired Playlist