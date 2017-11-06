Gemalto Launches Single-Point Data Security Platform

Global security leader Gemalto on Monday announced the launch of a new Cloud-based security platform for companies to protect data, meet compliance mandates and manage security in every location. The "SafeNet Data Protection On Demand" aims to provide a single data security-as-a-service platform that integrates with existing IT systems, DevOps tools and cloud services to protect wherever data is created, accessed or stored. "SafeNet Data Protection On Demand simplifies data security operations by lowering the cost of ownership, reducing deployment times and eliminating the need to manage multiple solutions," said Sebastien Cano, Executive Vice President for Enterprise and Cybersecurity at Gemalto.With this solution, companies can scale their security operations to protect critical data in established business initiatives and new growth markets and address priorities like Big Data, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things and Digital Payments. "Gemalto's SafeNet Data Protection On Demand can allow companies of all sizes deploy encryption, key management and hardware security module offerings," said Garrett Bekker from 451 Research.