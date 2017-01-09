Genpact, Cisco Launch 'Global Centre of Excellence' in Jaipur For Smart City Innovations

Global business process management company Genpact and Cisco on Monday unveiled the "Global Centre of Excellence" in Jaipur as part of Ciscos Lighthouse City project, a global initiative designed to deploy next-generation technologies to impact citizens and society.

Hosted and operated in Genpact's state-of-the-art facility, the centre will serve as an innovation lab to rapidly test and deploy latest technology advances from Cisco to help Jaipur become a smart and connected city.

"Our commitment with the Cisco lighthouse initiative in Jaipur is to help the state develop an ecosystem of talent, entrepreneurship and innovation to drive growth, generate jobs, diversify the economy and support sustainable growth," John Chambers, Executive Chairman, Cisco, told reporters here.

"The collaboration between Genpact, Cisco and the state will significantly help Jaipur become a city of the future," added Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Genpact will utilise technologies such as robotic process automation, machine learning, advanced visualisation, and Internet of Things (IoT) to create applications that will be integrated into the operations and future economic development.

Cisco has identified Jaipur as the first smart and connected Lighthouse City in south Asia, in addition to Hamburg in Germany, Barcelona in Spain and Adelaide in Australia.

