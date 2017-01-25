Geospatial World Forum: Discussing The Future of Location Based Technology

Geospatial World Forum 2017 took place in Hyderabad International Convention Centre from January 22 to 25. The event saw the global experts in Geospatial Technology come together to discuss the various virtues of the technology and its business impacts.

The event was kicked off with an inaugural ceremony on January 23. M Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Urban Development and Information Broadcasting, Government of India, delivered the inaugural speech saying “My ministry’s programs like Smart Cities, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) are all based on geospatial and information and communication technologies (ICT).”

The inaugural ceremony was succeeded by a ‘Visionary Session’ in which, founders of two of the biggest organisations in Geospatial technology shared their vision on the industry.

Jack Dangermond and Charlie Trimble, founders of Esri and Trimble respectively, gave the audience an insight into the industry’s happenings and the future of the technology.

“GIS is getting smarter – it is collaborating with other technologies and leveraging them. It is integrating everything – people, processes, things and data about them. Smart GIS applications are already changing how we think and act. We are providing a system of insights. We mature the technology and make it available. Humans have never been more capable of sharing and applying geographic knowledge,” said Jack Dangermond.

While Charlie Trimble commented “There are drivers and observers in the industry. As an observer, I see that mega trends of today can shape a better tomorrow. They are actually transforming the industry and the world. The science of positioning is in everything. I see a GIS industry that is providing solutions to increase productivity by unleashing the power of geospatial,”.

Geospatial Technology has recently taken the centre-stage and has become indispensable in the evolution of technology as a whole. Conferences like these bring together the industry expertise at one platform and shape a path for the future advancements and applications of such technology.

The Geospatial World Forum has previously been held in Amsterdam, Geneva, Lisbon and Rotterdam.