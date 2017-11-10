Tech
Get a Glimpse of Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

The colour-enhanced view captures one of the white ovals in the "String of Pearls," one of eight massive rotating storms at 40 degrees south latitude on the gas giant planet, NASA said.

IANS

Updated:November 10, 2017, 12:30 PM IST
Get a Glimpse of Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS)
NASA on Friday released a stunning image of Jupiter's southern hemisphere taken by the agency's Juno spacecraft. The colour-enhanced view captures one of the white ovals in the "String of Pearls," one of eight massive rotating storms at 40 degrees south latitude on the gas giant planet, NASA said. The image was taken on October 24, as Juno performed its ninth close flyby of Jupiter.

At the time the image was taken, the spacecraft was 33,115 kilometres from the tops of the clouds of the planet at a latitude of minus 52.96 degrees. Launched on August 5, 2011, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Juno arrived in orbit around Jupiter on July 4, 2016. During its mission of exploration, Juno soars low over the planet's cloud tops. During these flybys, Juno is probing beneath the obscuring cloud cover of Jupiter and studying its auroras to learn more about the planet's origins, structure, atmosphere and magnetosphere.

