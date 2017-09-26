Gigabyte Introduces Z370 Aorus Motherboards

Gigabyte Technology, motherboards and graphics cards manufacturing brand, has unveiled the new Gigabyte Z370 Aorus motherboards based on the Intel Z370 chipset. These supercharged motherboards aims to equipped with a server-grade digital power design which fully supports 8th generation Intel Core processors. Performance tuned, the Z370 Aorus Motherboards are compatible with memory modules rated for 4133MHz.“Following Intel‘s release of the Z370 chipset platform, GIGABYTE has designed a new, groundbreaking motherboard,” said Vincent Liu, Senior Associate Vice President of GIGABYTE’s Motherboard Business Unit. “Gigabyte Z370 Aorus motherboards are designed for gamers who value powerful, yet highly durable motherboards”.Designed with 14nm technology, the 8th gen Intel Core processors ranging from 4-Cores and 4 threads to 6-Cores and 12 threads each performing better than its predecessor. Z370 AORUS Motherboards delivers good video quality, 4K UHD, and uninterrupted streaming to users through the use of HDCP 2.2 Technology, a HEVC 10-bit decoder, as well as a VP9 hardware decoder. Paired with an ESS Sabre DAC and the Creative Sound BlasterX 720° software the Z370 AORUS Gaming 7 offers unrivalled audio performance the company claims.