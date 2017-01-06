GIGABYTE Launches Gaming Motherboards With Intel 7 Processor Support
Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS)
Motherboards and graphics cards manufacturer GIGABYTE on Friday launched its new AORUS gaming line of motherboards which support Intel's 7th/6th Gen Core processors.
In the GIGABYTE 200 series motherboards, Z270X-Gaming 9 is priced at Rs 61,800, Z270X-Gaming 7 is priced at Rs 28,500 and Z270X-Gaming 5 will cost Rs 21,600.
These motherboards allow customisation and personalization through unique features such as liquid cooling support, fully customisable RGB LEDs as well as a new and improved smart fan controls, the company said in a statement.
GIGABYTE has included integrated liquid cooling blocks on Z270X-Gaming 9 and Z270X-Gaming 8.
"We continually strive to make products that push the envelope-satisfying the consumers demand," Henry Kao, Vice President of GIGABYTE's Motherboard Business Unit, added.
