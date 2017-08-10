Gionee A1 Lite With20MP Selfie Camera Launched For Rs 14,999

Gionee has launched a cheaper version of its recently launched Gionee A1 and A1 Plus smartphones. Dubbed as the Gionee A1 Lite, the smartphone is available across retail stores for a price of Rs 14,999. The Gionee A1 Lite offers a 5.3-inch 720p HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs a 1.3 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with support for microSD cards of up to 256GB. The Gionee A1 Lite is powered by Amigo 4.0 UI basd on Android 7.0 Nougat and supports dual-SIM 4G VoLTE connectivity. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back as well.On the camera front, the device comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash along with a 20-megapixel front camera. It is powered by a 4,00mAH battery. Other features include 4G, WiFi, GPS/AGPS, micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack and Bluetooth 4.1.In another news, the Gionee A1 Plus was recently launched in India at a price of Rs 26,999. It comes with a massive 6-inch 2.5D Full HD display (1920x1080 pixels) with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P25 SoC and runs the Android 7.0 Nougat OS with Amigo 4.0 skin.Gionee A1 and Gionee A1 Plus were first showcased at the MWC 2017 held in Barcelona. Though the Gionee A1 had been launched in India back in March, its bigger version – Gionee A1 Plus has only made its way to the country today. The 226 grams smartphone comes with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB using external microSD. The smartphone runs on a 4550 mAh battery that comes with 18W ‘Ultrafast Charging’.Another USP that the Gionee A1 Plus boasts of is its Dual Camera setup. The smartphone comes with 13-meagpixel (f/2.0) + 5-megapixel Dual Cameras at the back and a 20-megapixel Selfie camera that offers Bokeh Effect capabilities. Connectivity options include a hybrid Dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, micro-USB port, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11.