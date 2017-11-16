Gionee India unveils bezel-less 'M7 Power': Price, Specifications And More

With the aim to strengthen its position in the Indian smartphone market, Chinese player Gionee India on Wednesday launched "M7 Power" for Rs 16,999 that comes with an edge-to-edge display and a unique 3D photo feature. The device with a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and a massive 5000mAh battery will be available across retail stores from November 25.India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a SmartphoneThe 6-inch device can be pre-booked on Amazon between November 17-November 24. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core Processor and paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM that is expandable up to 256GB. Housing Amigo 5.0 (Android 7.0 Nougat) operating system, the device allows users to split screen, making it possible to juggle different activities on one screen at one time.Gionee India has also joined hands with Reliance Jio and PayTm for exciting offers. New or existing Jio Customers who purchase M7 POWER will get 10GB data each month, for a period of 10 months on any data recharge of Rs 309 and above.