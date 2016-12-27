Gionee M2017 With a Massive 7,000mAh Battery Launched For Nearly Rs 70,000

Gionee is the latest to the join the premium smartphone bandwagon with its M2017. The base price of the Gionee M2017 smartphone is CNY 6,999, which roughly translates to Rs 68,400. There is an Italian custom alligator leather back version as well which costs CNY 16,999 or around Rs 1.66 lakhs.

The Gionee M2017 smartphone is only launched in China as of now and there is no official word whether the smartphone will be available in India or not. Surprisingly, Gionee claims that this premium smartphone is “Fully Booked” on its website.

The smartphone is powered by two 3,500 batteries with Quick Charge 3.0 support. The total of 7,000 mAh battery claims to provide video playback time of over 25 hours. The Gionee M2017 sports a 5.7-inch QHD AMOLED curved Sapphire Glass display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. There is no microSD card support.

The Gionee M2017 features a dual-camera setup (12MP + 13MP) at the back along with an 8MP front camera. It runs on Android Marshmallow-based Amigo 3.5 UI. It is dual-SIM 4G-enabled smartphone with fingerprint scanner and USB Type-C port. It doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

