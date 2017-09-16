Tech
Gionee M7 With iPhone X Like Display To Launch on September 25

Gionee M7 is also expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P30 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and ARM-Mali-G71 GPU.

Updated:September 16, 2017, 1:25 PM IST
Gionee. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Gionee has announced that they will launch its M7 smartphone in China on September 25, which also looks somewhat similar to the iPhone X. The device is expected to sport an 18:9 aspect ratio bezel-less display that will be measured at 6-inches. There have been some leaked images of this device also doing rounds on the internet. Additionally, the company has not commented yet on whether this smartphone will be coming to the Indian markets this year or not. The device is expected to run on Android 7.1 OS out-of-the-box and will come with only a single SIM-Card slot. It is also expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P30 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and ARM-Mali-G71 GPU. There will be 64GB of internal storage and in terms of the primary camera it will get a 16-megapixel sensor. The selfie camera is expected to be measured at 8-megapixels.

