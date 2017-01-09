Gionee S6 Pro With VR Headset Review: Decent Phone But VR Headset Needs Better Content

The Gionee S6 Pro along with the Gionee VR Glasses is the company’s first attempt at Virtual Reality. This combo is similar to what Samsung had launched earlier—Galaxy S6 and Gear VR. At a price of Rs 23,999, the Gionee S6 Pro has some serious competition from the likes of Moto, OnePlus, Asus, Honor and others.

As far as the VR headset is concerned, for a price of Rs 2,499, it offers a complete package including headphones. The design is futuristic but does it deliver? Here is the review.

(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

What’s cool?

The Gionee S6 Pro sports a metal unibody design which gives a premium solid feel. The 5.5-inch Full HD is a delight to use offering good sunlight visibility. The device is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM which is capable of delivering decent performance.

The Gionee S6 Pro comes with a 13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor, F2.0 large aperture and 5P lens. The camera is capable of delivering good results in low lighting scenarios as well. There is an 8MP front camera which clicks decent selfies.

The device supports 4G VoLTE and the Reliance Jio connection work fine. It is powered by a 3,130 mAh battery and offers one day’s worth battery life easily.

Gionee has really paid attention to the design of the VR headset. While it might appear a bit gimmicky, the headset is really comfortable and easy to use. The headset comes with its own headphone extension, thus making it a complete package. Having said that, it is difficult to use the headset with regular spectacles.

(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

What’s not so cool?



While the Gionee S6 Pro is a good overall package, the price is not competitive enough and might repel buyers. The VR headset is promising but Gionee needs to work on providing better content. There is a dedicated VR store available with the device but it is simply not worth spending time on the content.

Verdict



It is difficult to justify the pricing of Gionee S6 Pro. Given that it is Gionee’s first attempt at virtual reality, the company really needs to work hard going forward.