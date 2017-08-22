Gionee X1 With 3,000 mAh Battery Launched at Rs 8,999
Gionee India has launched Gionee X1, its latest budget offering at a price of Rs 8,999. Apart from a USP of a 3,000 mAh battery, the smartphone is now available along with a couple of launch offers. Read to find more about the latest Gionee smartphone.
Gionee India has launched Gionee X1 at a price of Rs 8,999. (Image: Gionee)
Gionee India has launched another budget smartphone and has named it Gionee X1. The smartphone boasts of a fingerprint sensor at the back, a 3000 mAh battery and is priced at Rs 8,999. The Gionee X1 sports a 5-inch HD IPS display and is powered by a 1.3GHz MT6737 Quad-core SoC. It runs on a 2GB RAM and houses a 16GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB using an external MicroSD card. For this, the device offers a dedicated SD Card slot in addition to dual SIM slots. Additionally, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE connectivity.
The Gionee X1 carries the dimensions of 144.3*72.2*8.8 mm and runs Gionee's own Amigo 4.0 UI on top of Android 7.0 Nougat. On the camera front, the Gionee smartphone carries an 8-megapixel primary camera as well as an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with a 0.25-inch sensor and a front flash. Gionee has also put up launch offers in partnership with Airtel through which the buyers of Gionee X1 can avail an additional 10GB data per month for 6 successive recharges. Also, every purchase of Gionee X1 will be accompanied with 2 PayTM Cashback Vouchers Codes entitling customers with Rs 250 cash back on a minimum purchase of Rs 350 on PayTM Mall.
Gionee X1 is now available for purchase at all leading smartphone retailers in two colour options - Black and Gold, at a price of Rs 8,999.
Also read: Gionee A1 Plus Review: This One Is For The Battery Backup
Watch Video: Gionee A1 Plus Review
