Gionee X1s With 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 12,999
Gionee X1s has been launched in India at a price of Rs 12,999. Check out what the latest Gionee selfie-centric smartphone has to offer.
Gionee X1s has been launched in India at a price of Rs 12,999. (Image: Gionee India)
Gionee India has launched the successor to its X series in India in the form of Gionee X1s. The highlights of the device, are its selfie capabilities with the 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,000 mAh battery. The Gionee smartphone has been launched at a price of Rs 12,999 and will be available across offline retail outlets starting September 21, 2017. Gionee has launched two colour variants for the X1s, namely - Black and Gold.
The Gionee X1s features a metallic design with a 5.2-inch HD IPS with Gorilla glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by a 64-bit Quad Core MediaTek MT6737T SoC and carries a 3GB RAM with 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB using an external microSD. On the optics front, the Gionee X1s offers 13-megapixel rear and a 16-megapixel selfie camera with flash. Both the cameras support Full HD recording and come with features like Beautified Video and Face Beauty 2.0. The smartphone is powered by a massive 4000 mAh battery and runs an Amigo 4.0 OS on top of Android 7.0 Nougat. The Gionee X1s sports dual SIM slots along with a dedicated microSD slot.
Also read: Panasonic Eluga RAY 500 With Dual Camera and Eluga RAY 700 Launched
Gionee India has partnered with Airtel and PayTm to announce two offers with this launch. New or existing Airtel Customers who purchase the Gionee X1s can avail extra 10 GB data each month for a period of 6 months on any data recharge of 1GB or more. Likewise, every purchase of Gionee X1s will come with 2 PayTM Cashback Voucher Codes entitling customers with Rs 250 cash back on a base buy of Rs 350 from PayTM Mall.
