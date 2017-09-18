Gmail For Android Update Brings Archiving Interface Tweak

An update to Gmail app for Android devices is being rolled out that brings some minor but visually distinct changes to the service. Swiping to archive an email is now presented in a different way, giving users access to an undo button located at the bottom of the screen. This placement makes it easy to undo the archiving using your thumb while gripping the phone, Slash Gear reported on Saturday.Earlier, swiping an email to either left or right in the Gmail app (in Android device) would be followed by an "undo" action appearing within the coloured bar where the email had been located.The tweak is being seen as a result of big screen smartphones becoming more popular and taking over the market. After the update to the app, users can access the "undo" button with the thumb making no second-hand usage necessary.The latest updated to Gmail app would also allow users access Google account settings through "My Account" in the app. The latest tweak is not very big but the "swipe-to-archive" is definitely more modern and in line with many other Google apps.