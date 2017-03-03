Gmail Update: Google Increases File Attachment Size to 50MB
Google has increased the attachment size on mails on Gmail to 50 MB. (Image: Reuters)
Google has brought in a surprise for the users of its mailing service ‘Gmail’. Since many of its users tend to exchange data through emails, Google has increased the attachment size of an email to 50MB, which was previously capped at 25MB.
There’s a catch, though. Google has limited this feature to the emails ‘received’ by the users. Anyone sending out a mail with an attached file still has to adhere to the existing 25MB limit.
The update is welcomed by the Gmail users as it enhances the ease of data transfer through Google platform. For any data transfer above the prescribed limit, Google users can use Google Drive.
First Published: March 3, 2017, 3:01 PM IST
