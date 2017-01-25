Go Cashless With Delhi Duty Free, FreeCharge at IGI
Digital payment platform FreeCharge on Wednesday announced a partnership with Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt. Ltd. to enable e-wallet payments for international passengers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
With the partnership, FreeCharge users can shop and pay for over 1,500 brands and 43,000 products across categories like perfumes, cosmetics, skin care and chocolates etc, the company said in a statement.
"We are proud to partner with Delhi Duty Free in the initiative of enabling e-wallet transactions at their outlets present at IGI airport," said Sudeep Tandon, Chief Business Officer, FreeCharge, in a statement.
Users can enter the phone number in the point of sale (POS) machine at the payment counter and provide the On-The-Go-Pin in the FreeCharge app to make the payment.
"We are enabling FreeCharge as a payment option for international travellers and flyers at the IGI airport and hope to ease their payment experience across the Delhi Duty Free stores," Tandon added.
