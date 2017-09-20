GoDaddy Launches Hosting Platform For Small Businesses in India

Expanding its services in the country, US-based web hosting company GoDaddy on Wednesday launched its easy-to-manage hosting platform "Business Hosting" for small businesses. The Business Hosting platform is optimised for high-traffic websites, e-commerce and resource-heavy websites, and offers products for small businesses who need advanced solutions with more power but may not have deep technical expertise to manage it. "GoDaddy Business Hosting is designed to simplify and enhance the customer experience by eliminating the limitations of shared hosting with the assured availability of dedicated resources," Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director at GoDaddy India, said in a statement."In India, currently around 40 per cent of SMBs are influenced by technology, with the number set to increase to 90 per cent by 2020. With Business Hosting, fast-growing small businesses can now have a powerful option for hosting their demanding websites," Arora added. Business Hosting offers three different plan options. "Prime" is for fast-growing, high-traffic websites where performance and speed are key. It includes 1GB RAM, 60GB storage and one CPU. The "Premium" option is made for data-heavy websites, community forums and basic eCommerce sites. It includes 2GB RAM, 120GB storage and two CPUs.The "Enterprise" variant is ideal for social media, business listings and advanced eCommerce sites. It includes 4GB RAM, 240GB storage, two CPUs and free one-year malware removal.