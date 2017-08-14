GoDaddy Boots White Supremacist Web Site After Offensive Post
"We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service," GoDaddy posted on its official Twitter page.
GoDaddy Boots White Supremacist Web Site After Offensive Post (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
The Daily Stormer post in question denigrated Heather Heyer, 32, who was fatally struck by a car allegedly driven by a man with white nationalist views, for her physical appearance and what it said were anti-white male views. The Daily Stormer is a neo-Nazi, white supremacist website associated with the alt-right movement, which was spearheading the rally on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia which resulted in violence, including Heyer's death.
GoDaddy, founded in 1997 and based in Arizona, has some 6,000 employees worldwide.
