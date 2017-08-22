Google Android 8.0 Oreo is Here And it is 'Sweeter Than Ever'

Google has unveiled the latest version of its Android operating system. The new Android OS has been named Oreo, building on the long-running rumours on the upcoming Android's name. First showcased in the Google I/O developer's conference, the Android Oreo has been aimed to make the experience of the Android users more fluidic and efficient.In a short video clip, Google unveiled a new Android hero in the form of an Oreo cookie. The interesting part is that the video was being streamed right next to the live stream of The Great American Eclipse by NASA and Google decided to go for the same theme for the unveiling of its Android 8.0. The Android Oreo can be seen eclipsing the Sun and then crashing to Earth in a Super-hero landing. In the video, Google has claimed the Android 8.0 Oreo to be "safer, smarter, more powerful and sweeter than ever".As per the reports till now, the Google Android 8.0 Oreo houses a host of new features, ranging from picture-in-picture functionality to improved keyboard navigation and more. Here is a list of new features which you can expect to see upon upgrading to the Android Oreo on your Android device.The picture-in-picture functionality will allow Android Oreo users to perform two tasks simultaneously. This may include texting someone while watching videos on YouTube or any other similar tasks. Currently, such tasks can only be performed in a multi-window view.Google Android Oreo will use machine learning to accurately identify entities in a piece of text, like names, addresses and more. This will further help in improved copy-paste tasks and interconnectivity between apps e.g. an address can be easily highlighted and searched for on Google Maps.With Android O, users will be able to change the way each of the notification channels act. This includes grouping and new visuals added to notifications for the user’s ease while viewing the notifications. This will result in a fresher, personalised and more convenient display of app notifications.Android O will follow the path of Android Nougat to further improve the battery performance of Android devices. Android O will target implicit broadcasts, background services, and location updates by apps to minimalize their effect on the phone’s performance while the app is running in the background.Users will be able to store their information like passwords, addresses and more in an Autofill app to promote ease of use of the information across the Android ecosystem.Google has built an easier way of navigation in the Android O using an ‘arrow’ and ‘tab’ model. As per Google, this will help improve the reliability and predictability of the navigation process in Android OS.Android imaging apps like photo editors can now use devices that support the wide-gamut colour display. A wide-colour profile has to be embedded in order to use the feature.Android O will come with enhanced connectivity options like the LDAC codec for high-quality Bluetooth audio. It will also incorporate Wi-Fi Aware, a Wi-Fi feature which will allow nearby devices to communicate through Wi-Fi without an internet access.Google has branded Fonts as a fully supported resource type in the new Android O. This will allow apps to use fonts in XML layout and define font families in XML.Google has added an API that lets apps handle errors and crashes for better security and app stability.This new API has been designed especially for the apps that need high-performance audio on a low-latency. This will be done by reading/ writing data through streams.