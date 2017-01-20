Google App For Android Will Save Results in Case of Bad Connection
Google app in Android will now save search results even in no connectivity. (REUTERS/Regis Duvignau)
Google has announced that its Android app will now save search results so that going into airplane mode, or losing your connection, won't get in the way of your search.
With the update, search results will be saved as soon as they are retrieved, according to a blog post by Google product manager Shekhar Sharad. Once a connection is available again, Google
will deliver the search results and users can pick up where they left off.
Sharad promises the feature won't drain users' batteries and has a minimal impact on data usage.
To take advantage of the feature, users' Google app must be running the latest version for Android.
Also read: Lenovo PHAB 2 Pro With Google Tango AR Technology Launched For Rs 29,990
Recommended For You
- LFW 2017: Sneak Peek Into Monisha Jaising's Opening, Anita Dongre's Finale Show
- Amazon Removes Mahatma Gandhi Chappal Recalling Sushma Swaraj's Warning
- HIL 2017: Sardar Singh Confident of Winning India's Premier Hockey Tournament
- Sasikala No Replacement, Won't Last Long, Says Jayalalithaa's Biographer
- Saina Nehwal Storms Into Malaysia Masters Semifinals