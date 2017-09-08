Google App For iOS, Android Gets New Feed For Indian Users

Google today announced the launch of the new feed in the Google app for Android and iOS in an attempt to enhance the search experience of its users. As per Google, the update will help users better tune the flow of news and information from the web to their phone. The new Google feed can be accessed by updating and launching the Google app on phone. The feed will enable users to see cards containing the very latest sports highlights, top news, engaging videos, new music, stories about their hobbies and more, and will be available in English and Hindi.The new Google feed will also enable users to follow topics right from Search results. In the mobile search results, users will be able to see a new “Follow” button. From movies, sports teams, favourite bands or music artists, famous people, and more, a quick tap on this button will allow users to start receiving updates and stories from the selected topic. Should they choose, they can also unfollow a topic or interest by tapping a given card in the feed and selecting unfollow, or by visiting Google app settings to remove it from their feed.The new feed will not only be based on a user’s interaction with Google but will also factor trending topics in their chosen areas from around the world. For example, a photography enthusiast who is casually interested in fitness will be able to see stories in his or her feed accordingly. Google claims that the feed will be continuously evolving based on how the user engages with it, surfacing various topics that represent his/ her interests. The Google feed will also include information from diverse perspectives and multiple viewpoints, even if these are older stories that may still be relevant to a given topic.