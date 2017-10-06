Google Assistant App Now Available on Google Play Store
Google Assistant App is now available on the Google Play Store and will provide the users with another way of accessing the voice assistant by a single tap.
Google Assistant App is now available on Google Play Store. (Image: Google)
Google has now listed the Google Assistant App on its Play Store. The app will essentially provide another way to interact with the Google assistant, which already exists on smartphones. Google has not tried to bring its assistant to the smartphones which do not support it as of now. Instead, the app just aims to provide a ‘shortcut’ way for users to launch the Google Assistant. The Google Assistant app can only be used by smartphones which already support the assistant. The launch of the new app by Google comes days after the tech giant announced the next generation of its Google Pixel smartphones at an event in San Francisco.
Google made it clear in its event that the company is focussed towards making digital or voice assistants more useful and seamless for its users. Working on this, the company launched the Google Assistant app and now essentially provides its users three ways to launch the Google Assistant on their smartphones. The assistant can be called upon by long-pressing the Home Button, by saying “OK Google” or now by a single tap on the Google Assistant App. Google Assistant is also embedded in the Google Search bar that is present on Android smartphones.
Google Assistant is a virtual personal assistant that helps the users complete tasks by simple voice commands. The assistant can help users make calls, send text messages, set reminders, click selfies, set calendar events, play music, navigate to places, gain weather information as well as receive updates on the latest news. As per the Google Blog, the Google Assistant app can only run on smartphones with Google Search v7.11 or higher and those which meet the minimum memory requirements for the app. Users already having the Google Assistant on their smartphones need not install the app to use it.
