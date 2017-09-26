Google Assistant Gets Search Bar Feature in New Update

Google Assistant has received a small but useful update that allows users to search specific information or service through a search bar. "Whether you check the list by tapping the blue icon on the top right after launching Assistant, or by browsing in the Google Home app, you can see a new search bar on top. That lets you search through all the possible Assistant integrations," Android Police reported late on Monday. The new search bar in Google Assistant replaces the previous scrolling through (feature) a list in the app to try to find the right integration.Upon tapping the top right blue icon to bring up that list, the search bar appears and can be used to type in to find several first and third-party integrations that are available. The same search bar also now appears in the official Google Home app for the smart speaker. The update to Google standalone assistant is likely to be rolled out to all supported devices soon. Earlier this year, Google said its voice-powered digital assistant is available on more than 100 million devices.