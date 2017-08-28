Google Assistant For iOS is Now Accessible in Europe

Months after launching the Google Assistant for application iOS in the United States, Google on Saturday announced that the standalone assistant app would be rolling out for iOS devices in the UK, Germany and France. According to reports, users were unable to assign Google Assistant to the Home button in order to replace Siri.However, they could add Google Assistant widget. As we noted in our recent Google Home breakdown, Assistant utilises Google's search smarts, so it can help you find what you want faster, says a report in Engadget.The company says the app is designed to operate on devices running iOS 9.1 and above which is likely to cover the majority of iPhone and iPad users. The tech giant offers an Assistant widget that can be accessed from the widget panel of Apple's notification centre.It works as a next best option for having Assistant available from anywhere in iOS. Earlier this year, Google said its voice-powered digital assistant is available on more than 100 million devices.