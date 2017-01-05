Google Betting Big on AI, Machine Learning: CEO Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Image: CNBC TV18)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday said his organisation is "betting big" on advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the coming years.
Asked on the next big thing at Google, Pichai said: "I can't quite tell exactly but advances in AI and machine learning, we are making a big bet on that. Advances in machine learning will bring a difference in many many fields."
He was interacting with students at his alma mater IIT - Kharagpur.
Pichai earned his degree in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT-Kharagpur.
