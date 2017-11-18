Google Buys Plot Near Apple's Planned Danish Data Centre
Apple said in July it would spend around $950 million to build a centre with a planned opening in 2019. If Google follows suit it would make the area one of the world's largest data centre hubs, the local municipality Aabenraa said.
Google Buys Plot Near Apple's Planned Danish Data Centre (photo for representation)
Alphabet's Google said it has bought a plot of land in southern Denmark adjacent to a planned Apple data centre to make sure it has the option of building one there too. Apple said in July it would spend around $950 million to build a centre with a planned opening in 2019. If Google follows suit it would make the area one of the world's largest data centre hubs, the local municipality Aabenraa said.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Indian Consumer App of the Year: Walnut or Swiggy? Vote And Win
"This is great news," Denmark's energy minister Lars Christian Lilleholt told Reuters on Friday. "It signals that Google has plans in Denmark, and I think it's because we have some of Europe's lowest power prices for companies, some of the greenest energy, and a high security of supply," he said in a telephone interview. Facebook in January announced plans to build a data centre in Odense in central Denmark, its third outside of the United States.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Design of the Year: Apple AirPods or Samsung Frame? Vote and Win
Besides its new 131 hectares (324 acres) plot in Aabenraa Google also owns a 73 plot in Fredericia, 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Aabenraa. Google has no plans for the lots yet, but wanted to secure the possibility to expand its data centres in Europe if required, a spokeswoman told Reuters.
Also Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Indian Consumer App of the Year: Walnut or Swiggy? Vote And Win
"This is great news," Denmark's energy minister Lars Christian Lilleholt told Reuters on Friday. "It signals that Google has plans in Denmark, and I think it's because we have some of Europe's lowest power prices for companies, some of the greenest energy, and a high security of supply," he said in a telephone interview. Facebook in January announced plans to build a data centre in Odense in central Denmark, its third outside of the United States.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Design of the Year: Apple AirPods or Samsung Frame? Vote and Win
Besides its new 131 hectares (324 acres) plot in Aabenraa Google also owns a 73 plot in Fredericia, 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Aabenraa. Google has no plans for the lots yet, but wanted to secure the possibility to expand its data centres in Europe if required, a spokeswoman told Reuters.
Also Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan to Get Evicted This Week?; Read to Know More
- Sakshi Malik Wants to Emulate Inspirational Sushil Kumar’s Olympic Achievements
- Chef Kunal Kapur Explores India Through Thalis in Latest Food Show
- Virat Kohli Joins Hands with Ola to Fight Against Pollution in Delhi-NCR
- Aaradhya Bachchan Turns 6; Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional