Google CEO Sundar Pichai Finally Receives IIT KGP's Distinguished Alumnus Award
Google CEO Sundar Pichai was conferred with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Kharagpur in 2015.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who was conferred with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Kharagpur in 2015, was finally able to receive the award in person at his alma mater, nearly two years later.
"Sundar Pichai was conferred his Distinguished Alumnus Award in the Board Room of IIT Kharagpur on January 5, 2017. The award was given to him at the 2015 convocation but he was unable to come and receive it in person at that time," IIT Director PP Chakrabarti said in a Facebook post late Thursday.
Pichai was back to the campus after 23 years to interact with students.
He visited his old hostel Nehru Hall, went to his old room, common room, mess, library, catwalk and refreshed his memories, Chakrabarti said.
