Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Host Event For Indian Businesses on January 4

Google India Tuesday sent out media invites for a press conference on January 4 to announce new initiatives for Indian businesses. The event will be spearheaded by Google CEO Sundar Pichai along with other senior leaders. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also address the media during the event.

While there is no official word on what’s next in Google mind, the invite said, “Small and Medium Businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy and are powering the next wave of the country’s growth. At Google, we are excited about partnering with businesses to help them unlock exponential growth through the power of digital. We invite you to join Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and other senior leaders from Google as they shine spot light on how digital can be a game changer for Indian SMBs.”

The Google Digital Unlocked event is speculated to focus on cloud computing, Google Maps for businesses and connecting more people to the Internet.

Recently, Google, in collaboration with Railtel, rolled out free WiFi service at Udhagamandalam (Ooty) station in Tamil Nadu. Google now provides free connectivity at 100 railway stations, benefiting an estimated 10 million people.

