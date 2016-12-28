Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Visit IIT Kharagpur on January 5
Sundar Pichai CEO Google and distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur has expressed his desire to visit the campus in the first week of January 2017. (Image: Reuters)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai will visit IIT Kharagpur on January 5, the institute director said. "Sundar Pichai CEO Google and distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur has expressed his desire to visit the campus in the first week of January 2017," Director PP Chakrabarti said.
Google India has sent out media invites for a press conference on January 4 to announce new initiatives for Indian businesses. The event will be spearheaded by Google CEO Sundar Pichai along with other senior leaders. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also address the media during the event.
The Google Digital Unlocked event is speculated to focus on cloud computing, Google Maps for businesses and connecting more people to the Internet.
Recently, Google, in collaboration with Railtel, rolled out free WiFi service at Udhagamandalam (Ooty) station in Tamil Nadu. Google now provides free connectivity at 100 railway stations, benefiting an estimated 10 million people.
