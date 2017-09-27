Google Cloud India Region Going Live in Before End of The Year

With the Google Cloud India Region going live in Mumbai before the end of this year, enterprises in India will soon be able to take advantage of the high speeds, low latency and performance benefits uniquely offered by Google Cloud Platform services, a top company official said. "We know that our customers need flexible and responsive relationships with their technology providers. To enable this for our customers in India and across the world, we have made several investments in strengthening our cloud partnerships," Google Cloud MD Asia Pacific Rick Harshman said today.Over the past few years, we have announced a number of global partners, including Accenture, Citrix, Deloitte, Intel, Intuit, Nutanix, Pivotal, PwC, RedHat and SAP, among many others, to help enterprises innovate faster, scale smarter, and stay secure, he said. Harshman was speaking at the Google Cloud Summit- titled "Transforming Indian businesses with Google Cloud" here. Stating that he is excited with the growth in the local partner ecosystem in India, Harshman said with an increasing number of partners already engaged on Google Cloud, the India partner ecosystem for Google Cloud is growing at an incredible pace. "With the Google Cloud India region going live in Mumbai before the end of this year, enterprises in India will soon be able to take advantage of the high speeds, low latency and performance benefits uniquely offered by our Google Cloud Platform services. When live, the region will offer several services including computing, big data, storage and networking," he said.Highlighting that as more and more companies are taking advantage of what cloud computing, data analytics and machine learning can do for their businesses, the gap between the knowledge needed to move to the cloud and the demand for such skills has grown enormously, Harshman said to address this need, weve collaborated with Coursera, a leading global online education platform, to launch a series of on-demand Google Cloud Platform training offerings. He said that at Google Cloud, our goal is to build the most open cloud for all businesses and make it easy for our partners and customers to build and run great software. "Were incredibly excited about the momentum were witnessing in India, and will continue to invest in building a rich and diverse cloud ecosystem here," he said.