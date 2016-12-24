Google Collaborates With Ministry of Consumer Affairs to Protect Consumers Online

In a bid to raise awareness about online safety, Google India in collaboration with Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Govt. of India today announced a nationwide ‘Digitally Safe Consumer’ campaign, as part of a larger effort to help better protect consumer interest online.

As part of this collaboration, Google along with Dept. of Consumer Affairs will undertake a yearlong campaign focussed on building capacities of consumer organisations, personnel of Consumer Affairs department and counsellors of National Consumer Helpline on Internet safety and related issues.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Country head, Public Policy, Google India said “With the rapid increase in digitisation across all spheres, the message of internet safety needs to be integrated into the everyday tasks that the consumer undertakes online. This initiative will add to our existing campaigns guiding users to navigate the web and manage their digital lives safely and leverage the web to the fullest.”

In order to provide training and information on online Safety tools, Google with the help of partner agencies will work towards advocating digital security and privacy needs through ‘Digital Literacy, Safety & Security’ workshops through a ‘Train the Trainer’ model for approximately 500 people including 250 consumer organisations across the country.

These trainers will further engage with the local community to spread awareness around the need for Internet Safety.

The campaign expected to roll out in January 2017 will reach out with training materials to over 1200 consumer organisations as well as consumer affairs department of every State and Union Territories.

The educational campaign including multiple workshops across the country will feature write-ups, posters, interactive quizzes and audio-visuals that will help in educating the internet users about the challenges of Internet safety and security.

As part of its Web Rangers initiative, Google is already working with schools across the country to help spread awareness about safe surfing practice among young internet users.

Additionally, Google has also been collaborating with Data Security Council of India to run a special information security awareness program for small and medium-sized enterprises and Consumer Voice to train community organisations across 27 states, who in turn conduct online safety trainings for members of the society.

