Google Dedicates Today's Doodle to Waterproof Fabric Inventor Charles Macintosh

Google's doodle on Thursday marked the 250th birthday of Scottish chemist Charles Macintosh - the inventor of waterproof material. Macintosh was born and raised in Glasgow; he discovered naphtha that is a byproduct of tar and could be dissolved in India rubber with ease.

His discovery led to the further making of modern-day raincoat. The waterproof fabric he got patented in 1823 has been used around the globe ever since. He discovered the chemical bond between the thicknesses of two cloth together with natural rubber.

He was also elected as a fellow of the Royal Society for his various chemical discoveries in the same year.

In today's doodle, on the 250th birth anniversary of Macintosh, Google has shown him wearing a raincoat and raindrops are falling off his body.

Macintosh had founded his own waterproofing firm in 1834 in Glasgow in the wake of opposition from tailors. He passed away in 1843 at Dunchattan, Scotland and was buried in the churchyard of Glasgow Cathedral. Today's doodle was up in the United States, India, Canada and parts of Europe.