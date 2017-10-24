Tech
Google Delays White Pixel 2 Orders by a Month

Based on Reddit reports, the issue is limited to the 64GB model of the white Pixel 2 that -- along with nearly every other model -- remained out of stock or on a multi-week delay from Google's online store.

IANS

Updated:October 24, 2017, 10:54 AM IST
Google Delays White Pixel 2 Orders by a Month (photo for representation).
Google has delayed the delivery of some of its newly-launched white Pixel 2 devices by up to a month as it is having a hard time keeping the smartphone in stock. "Some people who ordered a white Pixel 2 and received an estimated ship date of late October are receiving emails saying their order has been delayed by up to a month," a report in The Verge said late Monday. To make up for the delay, Google is now offering these customers a free Live Case, which normally sells for $40.

Based on Reddit reports, the issue is limited to the 64GB model of the white Pixel 2 that -- along with nearly every other model -- remained out of stock or on a multi-week delay from Google's online store. In India, Pixel 2 is priced at Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant. The pre-orders commence from October 26. The devices will be available in over 1,000 stores across the country and on Flipkart, starting November 1.

