Google Delays White Pixel 2 Orders by a Month
Based on Reddit reports, the issue is limited to the 64GB model of the white Pixel 2 that -- along with nearly every other model -- remained out of stock or on a multi-week delay from Google's online store.
Google Delays White Pixel 2 Orders by a Month (photo for representation).
Google has delayed the delivery of some of its newly-launched white Pixel 2 devices by up to a month as it is having a hard time keeping the smartphone in stock. "Some people who ordered a white Pixel 2 and received an estimated ship date of late October are receiving emails saying their order has been delayed by up to a month," a report in The Verge said late Monday. To make up for the delay, Google is now offering these customers a free Live Case, which normally sells for $40.
Based on Reddit reports, the issue is limited to the 64GB model of the white Pixel 2 that -- along with nearly every other model -- remained out of stock or on a multi-week delay from Google's online store. In India, Pixel 2 is priced at Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant. The pre-orders commence from October 26. The devices will be available in over 1,000 stores across the country and on Flipkart, starting November 1.
Don't Miss: Tech And Auto Show | EP17 | Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross & More
Based on Reddit reports, the issue is limited to the 64GB model of the white Pixel 2 that -- along with nearly every other model -- remained out of stock or on a multi-week delay from Google's online store. In India, Pixel 2 is priced at Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant. The pre-orders commence from October 26. The devices will be available in over 1,000 stores across the country and on Flipkart, starting November 1.
Don't Miss: Tech And Auto Show | EP17 | Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross & More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Former Controversial Test Umpire Darrell Hair Found Guilty of Stealing
- Ronaldo Eyes More FIFA Success as Real Madrid Dominate Awards
- Manish Malhotra's Recent Selfie Explains All's Well Between Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra
- WhatsApp Live Location: Say Hi to This New Feature to Sour Your Relationships
- Elli Avrram Brings to You The Benefits of Bollywood Style Dancing