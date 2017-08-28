Google Doodle Celebrates 118th Birthday of Cinematography Legend - James Wong Howe
Google Doodle is celebrating the 118th birthday of cinematography legend James Wong Howe. Read to find about the accomplishments of the world renowned cinematographer.
Google Doodle is celebrating the 118th birthday of cinematography legend James Wong Howe. (Image: Google)
Google Doodle is celebrating the 118th birthday of James Wong Howe, a world renowned Chinese-American cinematographer. Well known in the cinema industry for his innovative camera work, Google has put up an oil painting canvas of the cinematographer to mark the occasion. James Wong Howe gained fame for his filming technique, even at the time when racial adversity was prevalent in the United States. He is also well known for pioneering the use of wide-angle lenses and colour nuances in cinematography.
James Wong Howe was nominated for 10 Academy Awards for cinematography, winning it twice for The Rose Tattoo (1955) and Hud (1963). He was also listed as one of the 10-most influential cinematographers in an International Cinematographers Guild survey. Wong Howe was famed for the use of shadow and deep-focus cinematography which focusses on both the foreground and distant planes around the subject.
Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show - Episode 10
