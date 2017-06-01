Tech
Google Doodle Marks The Start of Champions Trophy 2017

News18.com

Updated: June 1, 2017, 10:53 AM IST
Google Doodle Marks The Start of Champions Trophy 2017
Google on Thursday marked the beginning of the eight-nation ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with an addictive doodle game. (Image: Google)

Google on Thursday marked the beginning of the eight-nation ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with an addictive doodle game. The Champions Trophy starts today and Google is celebrating it with an interesting game - crickets (insects) play (in the doodle) and the snails are the bowling team.

You can also play the game versus the snails.

It is pertinent to note that the search engine giant has made today's doodle in a way that it works for even those logged on to slower mobile networks.

Google has been designing these doodles to mark the birth and death anniversary of eminent public figures and also mark historic events.

The Champions Trophy 2017 begins today and is being hosted in England and Wales. The top 8 cricketing countries are India, Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, South Africa and New Zealand.

First Published: June 1, 2017, 9:49 AM IST
