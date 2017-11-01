Google Doodle Honours Urdu Author Abdul Qavi Desnavi

Known for his huge contribution towards the enrichment of Urdu language, Abdul Qavi Desnavi was honoured by search engine Google with a doodle on his 87th birth anniversary on Wednesday. The doodle showed Desnavi sitting in the middle and writing. The letters of the search engine were also given a calligraphic touch. An Indian Urdu language writer, critic, bibliographer and linguist, Desnavi, has contributed immensely towards the evolution of Urdu literature.In his five decades of literary career, he has authored a vast body of works covering fiction, biographies, poetry and anthologies. Some of his noted works are "Sat Tehriren", "Motala-E-Khotool", "Ghalib" along with his writings on Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Born in 1930 in Bihar's Desna village, Desnavi, belonged to an erudite family. He had a strong academic background. His primary education was in Arrah. He completed his graduation and post graduation from St. Xavier's College Mumbai.Later, he became a Professor in Saifia Post Graduate College in Bhopal. He was made the head of Urdu Department there. He was a member of several literary and academic bodies. Desnavi breathed his last on July 7, 2011 in Bhopal where he was living.