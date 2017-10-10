Fridtjof Nansen 156th B'day: Google Doodle Celebrates Legendary Explorer, Humanitarian

Google Doodle today celebrates the 156th birthday of world-renowned explorer and Nobel Peace Prize laureate ‘Fridtjof Nansen’. The Norwegian explorer shot to fame after he reached a record northern latitude of 86 degrees and 14 minutes. Nansen had achieved the feat during his North Pole Expedition of 1893–96. Nansen had also led a team back in 1888 htat made the first crossing of the Greenland interior.Fridtjof Nansen was also accredited with a research on the central nervous system of lower marine creatures, an accomplishment that earned him a doctorate and helped establish the modern theories of neurology. Nansen’s techniques of polar explorations and his innovations in the equipment that he used for those travels influenced an entire generation of polar expeditions thereafter.Fridtjof Nansen was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1922 for his work as the league of Nations’ High Commissioner for Refugees, helping displaced victims of the First World War. He also introduced ‘Nansen passport’, a certificate which was then recognised by 50 plus countries and helped stateless refugees get recognition and establishment in new areas. Nansen faced a sudden death in 1930, after which the Nansen International Office for Refugees was established by the league to further propagate Nansen’s agenda. The office also received Nobel Peace Prize in 1938.