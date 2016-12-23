Google Doodle Welcomes Holiday Season With Carol 'Tis the Season

Google on Friday dedicated its doodle to 'Tis the season to be jolly...' lyrics from the 1862 Christmas carol 'Deck the Halls' to mark trhe beginning of holiday season. This also the first of the many doodles that search giant Google releases on each day of the holiday season.

'Tis the season! is also an album of Christmas songs by Olivia Newton-John and Vince Gill.

Christmas carols, undoubtedly, form a quintessential part of the celebrations and Google has paid tribute to the annual music festivities through this beautiful doodle today.

Today's doodle features six animated figures singing a carol joyfully under a streetlamp with a happy purple backdrop. December 23 is considered the first day of the holidays, which is followed by Christmas and New Year.