Google, Scaleway Dump White Supremacist Website

Hours after GoDaddy dumped 'The Daily Stormer', a website that supported the white nationalist rally in Virginia, Google and French server-host Scaleway also banned the website from their platforms. "We are cancelling Daily Stormer's registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service," ReCode quoted Google as saying on Monday. After being told to move its domain to another provider by global web-hosting company GoDaddy, 'The Daily Stormer' made a switch to Google with its registration info pointing to domains.google.com.Shortly after the switch was noticed, Google dropped the site. Later in the day, Scaleway, a France-based server hosting company, confirmed to Vox that it has terminated 'The Daily Stormer's' account and locked its hosting server. Facebook also deleted the link to a blog post from the Daily Stormer website that was shared more than 65,000 times on the platform. According to Facebook, the blog post violated its community standards and would be removed automatically unless the post included a caption condemning the article or the publication."Any shares of the Daily Stormer article that don't include a caption will be deleted," The Verge quoted Facebook as saying. The blog post contained a series of personal attacks against Heather Heyer, who died on Saturday after she was struck by a car while protesting a gathering of white supremacists.The scenario started after a Twitter outrage against the rally in which three people were killed and 19 injured.