Google Duo Update: Now Make Video Calls Through Phone, Contacts, and Messages Apps on Android
Google has now integrated its video calling feature - Google Duo into the most basic apps of the ANdroid ecosystem. Read to know more about the latest Google update.
Google Duo. (Image: Google)
Google has integrated its video calling app – Duo deeper into its Android ecosystem and will now allow the Android users to make video calls directly from other Google apps. The Google Duo has now been embedded into Google Phone, Messages and Contacts app, simplifying the video-calling process for Android users to just a simple tap. The tech giant has also revealed that the Duo app will further be enhanced to allow users to switch from a voice call to a video call with just a tap, later this year.
As of now, Google has started rolling out the integrated video calling to first and second generation Pixel phones, along with Android One, and Nexus devices. The Google blog further adds “We’re working with our carrier and device partners to bring this experience to more Android devices over time”, meaning all other Android devices can be expected to get the feature soon. The blog, written by Jan Jedrzejowicz, Product Manager, Phone app, also reveals that if both the parties on the video call are on a carrier that supports ViLTE video calling, the video call will be routed through the carrier’s ViLTE service. If this is not the case, then Google Duo app will connect the video call to anyone with the app installed.
The pre-requisites for making video calls through the Google Duo integrated into Android elements mention a v13.0 or higher for Phone, v2.1 or higher for Contacts, v2.6 or higher for Android Messages. Overall, users must be on an Android 7.0 Nougat or a higher version of Android OS. In order to make a video call with the integrated Google Duo app, users can Search for a contact or pick a contact from the call history. Alternatively, they can open a contact’s card info or open a message conversation and place the call.
