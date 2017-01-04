Digital Unlocked: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces 'My Business' Site', Courses
Google India Wednesday announced new initiatives for small businesses in the country. The event was spearheaded by Google CEO Sundar Pichai along with other senior leaders. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also addressed the media during the event. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced 'Digital Unlocked' courses in association with B-school ISB and FICCI.
He also announced a new website called 'My Business', which will enable small business to get a website within just 10 minutes.
"We don't want to miss the digital revolution and want to become one of the leaders in the same," said IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Watch the event live
Sapna Chadha announces #DigitalUnlocked - a learning program for business owners across India. https://t.co/kuSSvHV85D pic.twitter.com/O02KTWXnqK
— Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 4, 2017
We developed My Business Website - easy way for businesses to create a simple professional, mobile-optimized website in less than 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/HoEsBUPI7Y
— Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 4, 2017
Sundar Pichai now on stage with 3 leaders of inspirational SMBs who have grown their businesses online. #DigitalUnlocked pic.twitter.com/gGKVc3ppdv
— Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 4, 2017
"We are deeply invested in enabling every business to leverage the power of technology to grow." - Sapna Chadha at #DigitalUnlocked pic.twitter.com/zf7QdeDTF4
— Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 4, 2017
"If we solve a problem for India, we solve it for the world" - @SundarPichai #DigitalUnlocked
— News18 Tech (@News18Tech) January 4, 2017
