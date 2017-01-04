»
Digital Unlocked: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces 'My Business' Site', Courses

First published: January 4, 2017, 11:25 AM IST | Updated: 19 hours ago
Google India Wednesday announced new initiatives for small businesses in the country. The event was spearheaded by Google CEO Sundar Pichai along with other senior leaders. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also addressed the media during the event. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced 'Digital Unlocked' courses in association with B-school ISB and FICCI.

He also announced a new website called 'My Business', which will enable small business to get a website within just 10 minutes.

"We don't want to miss the digital revolution and want to become one of the leaders in the same," said IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

