Google Honours Samuel Johnson With Doodle on 308th Birthday

Grabbing a dictionary to know the meaning a word may now have become a thing of the past in the online world, but Google Doodle on Monday decided to honour Samuel Johnson, the man who compiled a mammoth dictionary of the English language 150 years before the Oxford English Dictionary appeared. Son of a bookseller, Johnson published "A Dictionary of the English Language" in 1755 after nine years of work.On what would have been his 308th birthday, Google Doodle paid homage to Johnson for being a "pioneer lexicographer who dedicated years to his craft." Johnson dictionary was described as "one of the greatest single achievements of scholarship," and had a far-reaching effect on modern English. It was described as the premier English dictionary until the publication of the Oxford English Dictionary 150 years later.Johnson was also a poet, essayist, critic, biographer and editor. "Johnson's dictionary was more than just a word list: his work provided a vast understanding of 18th century's language and culture. His lasting contributions guaranteed him a place in literary history," Google said.