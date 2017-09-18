Tech
Google Honours Samuel Johnson With Doodle on 308th Birthday

Google Doodle on Monday decided to honour Samuel Johnson, the man who compiled a mammoth dictionary of the English language 150 years before the Oxford English Dictionary appeared.

IANS

Updated:September 18, 2017, 1:10 PM IST
Google Honours Samuel Johnson With Doodle
Grabbing a dictionary to know the meaning a word may now have become a thing of the past in the online world, but Google Doodle on Monday decided to honour Samuel Johnson, the man who compiled a mammoth dictionary of the English language 150 years before the Oxford English Dictionary appeared. Son of a bookseller, Johnson published "A Dictionary of the English Language" in 1755 after nine years of work.

On what would have been his 308th birthday, Google Doodle paid homage to Johnson for being a "pioneer lexicographer who dedicated years to his craft." Johnson dictionary was described as "one of the greatest single achievements of scholarship," and had a far-reaching effect on modern English. It was described as the premier English dictionary until the publication of the Oxford English Dictionary 150 years later.

Johnson was also a poet, essayist, critic, biographer and editor. "Johnson's dictionary was more than just a word list: his work provided a vast understanding of 18th century's language and culture. His lasting contributions guaranteed him a place in literary history," Google said.

