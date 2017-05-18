Google I/0 2017: Key Announcements on Android O, YouTube, Google Assistant And More

May 18, 2017 12:40 am (IST)

Top announcements:

Google Assistant comes to iOS

Over 2 billion active Android users

Smart reply, powered by machine learning, will come to Gmail

Cloud Tensor processing units coming to Google Cloud

Google Translate knows over 100 languages

Handsfree calling coming to Google Home. Call any number to US and Canada for free.

Spotify comes for free on Google Home

Now you can play any song on Google Home via Bluetooth

Shared Libraries on Google Photos along with Suggestions

Google Lens AI

Now you can watch 360 videos on TVs via YouTube

YouTube creators can earn more money with super chat

TensorFlow Lite coming to Android O

Faster boot times with Android O

Kotlin is the new programming language on Android

India is number 1 in Android user

GBoard supports over 191 languages including 22 Indian languages

Next LG flagship along with Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ gets Daydream support

Google for jobs announced. To connect employers and job-seekers

Mobile-first to AI-first: Pichai on Google's mission