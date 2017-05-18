Google I/0 2017: Key Announcements on Android O, YouTube, Google Assistant And More

The annual developer conference, Google I/O 2017, is all set to kick-start today at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The Google I/O 2017 keynote will be spearheaded by CEO Sundar Pichai. Google is expected to talk about the next Android operating system- Android O along with the search giants VR ambitions. Google I/O will set the tone for Android developers this year. It would be interesting to see what plans Google have in the hardware segment as well. For this and more stay tuned to this live blog.
WATCH GOOGLE I/O 2017 KEYNOTE LIVE:
VIDEO
May 18, 2017 12:51 am (IST)
Top announcements:
Google Assistant comes to iOS
Over 2 billion active Android users
Smart reply, powered by machine learning, will come to Gmail
Cloud Tensor processing units coming to Google Cloud
Google Translate knows over 100 languages
Google Assistant now on over 2 billion devices
Handsfree calling coming to Google Home. Call any number to US and Canada for free.
Spotify comes for free on Google Home
Now you can play any song on Google Home via Bluetooth
Shared Libraries on Google Photos along with Suggestions
Google Lens AI
Now you can watch 360 videos on TVs via YouTube
YouTube creators can earn more money with super chat
TensorFlow Lite coming to Android O
Faster boot times with Android O
Kotlin is the new programming language on Android
India is number 1 in Android user
GBoard supports over 191 languages including 22 Indian languages
Next LG flagship along with Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ gets Daydream support
Google for jobs announced. To connect employers and job-seekers
Mobile-first to AI-first: Pichai on Google's mission
That's all folks! Thanks for joining this live blog. Stay tuned for more updates.
Google for Jobs will also tell you how much time will you take to reach your new office.
Google has worked with LinkedIn, Monster, Facebook, Glassdoor and CareerBuilder.
Google Search will now help you to get jobs.
Google for jobs announced. To connect employers and job-seekers.
Open Source gives a little bit of hope to everyone who wants to create something great.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is back on stage.
Next LG flagship along with Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ gets Daydream support!
What's next after Daydream?
Even if you don't know how to speak or read Hindi, you can type in English and GBoard will translate it real-time and send the message in Hindi.
GBoard supports over 191 languages including 22 Indian languages.
Android One mission is now carried forward with Android Go in the low-cost Android market.
Android Go will offer better experience in low-cost Android mobiles.
India is the number 1 Android user.
Kotlin is the new programming language on Android.
Apps will run faster on Android O.
Faster boot times with Android O.
Android O takes smart text selection to the next level. If you select a Gmail ID, it will automatically suggest you to mail that person.
TensorFlow Lite coming to Android O.
Notification Dots on Android apps in Android O works somewhat like 3D Touch just on iOS.
Glimpse of Android O features..
What's next for Android? Stay tuned!
Super Chat will take creator-audience interaction to the next level.
YouTube creators can earn more money with super chat.
You can even watch LIVE YouTube 360 videos on TVs
YouTube 360 Videos Comes to TVs
Now you can watch 360 videos on TVs via YouTube
That's how much you watch YouTube!
YouTube offers two-way conversation: YouTube CEO
It's her first Google I/O appearance.
YouTube targets the next billion users.
YouTube CEO now on stage, It's her first Google I/O appearance.
Google Lens on Google Photos.
YouTube is next at Google I/O 2017
Google Lens will comes to Google Photos later this year.
Google Lens will power Google Photos!! You can identify the objects of the picture you click.
Photos Book for I/O 2017 attendees!
New features of Google Photos
Shared Libraries on Google Photos will share all your family pictures with your wife (as instructed) whenever a new photo is clicked.
Shared Libraries on Google Photos will automatically share your photos with a particular person as instructed.
Google Photos will now suggest the best photos to you to share with your friends.
Google Photos have half a million active users...
Google Photos can select the best photos of you front your vacations photos..
Now its time for Google Photos!!
Video streaming partners..
Now you can play any song on Google Home via Bluetooth.
Spotify comes for free on Google Home...
Google Home becomes proactive
Handsfree calling coming to Google Home. Call any number to US and Canada for free.
Google Home becomes proactive!
Just talk to your Android phone to order online..
Google Assistant makes order food online so easy!!
Google Assistant on over 2 billion devices.
Google Assistants will be available in French, Italian, Japanese, Korean and more on Android and iPhones...
Google Assistant will be now on iPhones..
Next time you walk into a restaurant and you don't know what the other person is enjoying in a different table, just click a pic and ask Google Assistant to know more about the dish...
Google Translate knows over 100 languages...
Google Assistant should be the easiest way to get work done through conversations: Google
Scott Huffman is now on stage to talk on Google Assistant.
We are evolving Google Search to be more assistive: Pichai
Three core areas of focus for Google
Cloud Tensor processing units coming to Google Cloud
Google has invested in AI first data centres
Google Lens is next level intelligence you need to get your daily work done.
Google Lens comes to Google Assistant.
Smart reply, powered by machine learning, will come to Gmail: Pichai
Machine learning continues to make Android smarter: Pichai
Over 2 billion active Android users!!!
CEO Sundar Pichai has taken the centre-stage.
Google I/O 2017 kickstarts!!
