Google I/0 2017 Live: Google Assistant Now on iPhones, Free Spotify, Smarter Photos

The annual developer conference, Google I/O 2017, is all set to kick-start today at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The Google I/O 2017 keynote will be spearheaded by CEO Sundar Pichai. Google is expected to talk about the next Android operating system- Android O along with the search giants VR ambitions. Google I/O will set the tone for Android developers this year. It would be interesting to see what plans Google have in the hardware segment as well. For this and more stay tuned to this live blog.

WATCH GOOGLE I/O 2017 KEYNOTE LIVE: