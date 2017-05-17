Google I/0 2017 Live: Google Assistant Now on iPhones, Free Spotify, Smarter Photos
News18.com | May 17, 2017, 11:26 PM IST
Event Highlights
The annual developer conference, Google I/O 2017, is all set to kick-start today at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The Google I/O 2017 keynote will be spearheaded by CEO Sundar Pichai. Google is expected to talk about the next Android operating system- Android O along with the search giants VR ambitions. Google I/O will set the tone for Android developers this year. It would be interesting to see what plans Google have in the hardware segment as well. For this and more stay tuned to this live blog.
WATCH GOOGLE I/O 2017 KEYNOTE LIVE:
May 17, 2017 11:25 pm (IST)
New features of Google Photos
May 17, 2017 11:23 pm (IST)
Shared Libraries on Google Photos will share all your family pictures with your wife (as instructed) whenever a new photo is clicked.
May 17, 2017 11:22 pm (IST)
Shared Libraries on Google Photos will automatically share your photos with a particular person as instructed.
May 17, 2017 11:18 pm (IST)
Google Photos will now suggest the best photos to you to share with your friends.
May 17, 2017 11:17 pm (IST)
Google Photos have half a million active users...
May 17, 2017 11:17 pm (IST)
Google Photos can select the best photos of you front your vacations photos..
May 17, 2017 11:16 pm (IST)
Now its time for Google Photos!!
May 17, 2017 11:13 pm (IST)
Video streaming partners..
May 17, 2017 11:11 pm (IST)
Now you can play any song on Google Home via Bluetooth.
May 17, 2017 11:10 pm (IST)
Spotify comes for free on Google Home...
May 17, 2017 11:10 pm (IST)
Google Home becomes proactive
May 17, 2017 11:09 pm (IST)
Handsfree calling coming to Google Home. Call any number to US and Canada for free.
May 17, 2017 11:07 pm (IST)
Google Home becomes proactive!
May 17, 2017 11:06 pm (IST)
Just talk to your Android phone to order online..
May 17, 2017 11:05 pm (IST)
Google Assistant makes order food online so easy!!
May 17, 2017 11:03 pm (IST)
Google Assistant on over 2 billion devices.
May 17, 2017 11:01 pm (IST)
Google Assistants will be available in French, Italian, Japanese, Korean and more on Android and iPhones...
May 17, 2017 11:01 pm (IST)
Google Assistant will be now on iPhones..
May 17, 2017 10:59 pm (IST)
Next time you walk into a restaurant and you don't know what the other person is enjoying in a different table, just click a pic and ask Google Assistant to know more about the dish...
May 17, 2017 10:58 pm (IST)
Google Translate knows over 100 languages...
May 17, 2017 10:56 pm (IST)
Google Assistant should be the easiest way to get work done through conversations: Google
May 17, 2017 10:55 pm (IST)
Scott Huffman is now on stage to talk on Google Assistant.
May 17, 2017 10:53 pm (IST)
We are evolving Google Search to be more assistive: Pichai
May 17, 2017 10:51 pm (IST)
Three core areas of focus for Google
May 17, 2017 10:48 pm (IST)
Cloud Tensor processing units coming to Google Cloud
May 17, 2017 10:45 pm (IST)
Google has invested in AI first data centres
May 17, 2017 10:44 pm (IST)
Google Lens is next level intelligence you need to get your daily work done.
May 17, 2017 10:44 pm (IST)
Google Lens comes to Google Assistant.
May 17, 2017 10:41 pm (IST)
Smart reply, powered by machine learning, will come to Gmail: Pichai
May 17, 2017 10:41 pm (IST)
May 17, 2017 10:40 pm (IST)
Machine learning continues to make Android smarter: Pichai
May 17, 2017 10:40 pm (IST)
Over 2 billion active Android users!!!
May 17, 2017 10:40 pm (IST)
