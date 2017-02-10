Google India Delegation Meets Assam Chief Minister to Discuss Digital Initiatives

A delegation of Google India led by its Country Head Public Policy Chetan Krishnaswamy called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today and discussed various issues for boosting the government's efforts to realise the goal of digital Assam.

Read more: Macquarie, ING Join Hands With Apple Pay in Australia in challenge to Big Four

The Google India team apprised the Chief Minister of several measures for enhancing use of digital medium in the operation of small business, skill development, promotion of cultural sites, supporting the eco-system and the 'internet sarathi' project successfully implemented in different parts of the country by the internet giant.

Don't miss: Apple's New Campus Draws Inspiration from iPhones; See Pictures

Informing the delegation that the government gives special focus on connecting the rural masses through new technology and empowering their skills, Sonowal said keeping this in mind provisions have been made in the budget and a knowledge centre is proposed in each village of the state.

Don't miss: Apple AirPods Review: Contrary To Popular Belief, They are Just Brilliant

The Chief Minister also asked the Google team to find out ways to augment internet penetration substantially in the rural areas and project Assam as the gateway to south-east Asia.