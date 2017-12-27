Indians Eye Exotic Travel Destinations This Winter: Google

Google India has revealed the top travel trends observed from September to November this year. The trends highlight search behaviour transformations of the Indian audience, compared with travellers’ data documented during the same period in 2016. As per Google, holiday-related search queries have increased 27% this year, with the vogue being ‘luxury’, ‘honeymoon’, and ‘safari’ destinations. Both international and domestic luxury searches have increased by 34%, amid online hunts for ‘royal holidays’, that has spiked 12 times.The quest for warmer topographies and related activities become widespread during winters, which can be associated with a 32% rise in safari destination explorations. Searches for Desert Safari in Dubai, Night Safari in Singapore, Bali Safari and Marine Park, as well as Safari World in Bangkok, have surged; in conjunction with Google’s insight.Talking about international travel trends, Dubai still continues to be the most searched destination, followed by Bangkok, Thailand, and Disneyland USA. Apart from the search for destination activities such as safaris, international cricket as an international excursion observed a rise of 456%, fuelled by matches held at Melbourne, Australia and Lords, UK according to Google.Within India, Kerala has preserved its popularity as the most crowd-pleasing destination for domestic travellers. Weekend getaways, specifically near Delhi, has become an extremely popular search term, culminating in a 361% increase. Hence, places like Rajasthan and Srinagar known for its fervent tourism, are fast becoming popular amongst domestic travel pursuits.