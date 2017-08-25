Google May Launch 2nd-Gen Pixel Phones in October

The launch of Googles second generation Pixel phones is nearing, however, the technology giant has not revealed the date so far. According to reports, the launch will be on October 5. This date lines up with last year's announcement of the original Pixel handsets which took place on October 4, according to the famed and highly-accurate leakster, Evan Blass."Google's second-generation ‘Pixel' handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5," Blass tweeted. "No official plans have been announced for the new handsets, but we did anticipate Google would take the wraps off of the new smartphones as well as some other devices later this fall," says a report in "9to5Google".There has been rumour that the Pixel devices would sport a slimmer frame and better camera specifications this time. Some rumours have also said that the Pixel devices could come with a "squeezable" feature, similar to HTC's flagship U11 smartphone.