Google Launches a Resource on The Benefits of Using Certified Android Devices

Google has launched a new website https://www.android.com/intl/en_in/certified/ to provide more information on the merits of using certified Android devices. Google works with manufacturers across the globe to run hundreds of compatibility tests that ensure devices adhere to the Android security and permissions model. These tests also verify that the Google apps pre-installed on devices are authentic and that apps from the Play Store can work as intended.Certified devices also come with Google Play Protect out-of-the-box, providing users with a suite of security features that include automatic device scanning for malware. This provides baseline protection against malware, privacy hacks and more.Android is an open-source platform with an ecosystem that was started with one device, one carrier and one manufacturer in 2008. Today, there are over 2 billion active devices worldwide. The pace of innovation has never been greater, offering user’s choice and diversity.