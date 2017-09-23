Google Launches Crowd-Sourced Movie Reviews Feature in India

Google has launched a new feature which allows the users to contribute to movie and television reviews within Google Search results. The tech giant has confirmed the new feature is available in India only on web, mobile and the app in English, Tech Crunch reported on Saturday. Google said the user-submitted reviews are automatically filtered for any inappropriate content and can also be flagged by individual users if something inappropriate manages to get through the company's system.After a user submits review, it will appear in the Knowledge Panel for various TV shows and movies at the top of the search results on Google.in, the report added. Google declined to comment on its plans to expand its new reviews feature beyond the Indian market. The new feature is similar to the "restaurant reviews" contributed by the users, which shows details like store hours, location, busy times and critics reviews of various restaurants in Google's Knowledge Panel.Earlier this week, Google had rolled out a feature in Search for users in the US to check if an e-book is available to borrow from the local library. When searching for a book, the "Get Book" tab shows a "Borrow ebook" section, which lists public library systems nearby with a link to open the webpage and borrow.